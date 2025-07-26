RPG Life Sciences Q1 PAT falls marginally to Rs 26.29 cr

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) RPG Life Sciences has reported a marginal decline in profit after tax (PAT) for the June 2025 quarter at Rs 26.29 crore against Rs 26.76 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations for the reporting quarter, however, increased 2 per cent to Rs 168.92 crore from Rs 165.42 crore in Q1 FY25, the RPG group firm said.

"In Q1, we have sustained our sales growth momentum, reflecting the strength of our strategic execution and operational excellence," RPG Life Sciences Managing Director Ashok Nair said.

He said the company's domestic formulations business continues to deliver market-beating growth, propelled by a focused transformation agenda and a customer-centric approach.

"We remain firmly on track to accelerate both our International Formulations and API segments, with growth driven by rapid onboarding of new customers, strategic expansion into newer markets, and launch of newer molecules that broaden our therapeutic reach," Nair stated.

"We are actively exploring inorganic growth opportunities across both formulations and APIs to further accelerate our growth trajectory and create lasting value for all stakeholders," Nair added. PTI IAS BAL BAL