RPSG backs kids-focused Ayurvedic wellness brand Babyorgano

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) RPSG Capital Ventures on Wednesday announced that it has led a Rs 20-crore funding round in the kids-focused Ayurvedic wellness brand Babyorgano.

Existing investor Sauce.vc has also participated in the round, and the funds raised will help the Ahmedabad-based company achieve its Rs 100-crore revenue aim by FY27, an official statement said without disclosing the current revenues.

The company founded by Riddhi Sharma and her husband Ripul will deploy the money to accelerate product innovation, strengthen marketing initiatives, and scale operations, the statement said.

Riddhi Sharma, the founder and chief executive, said the awareness and trust in natural, Ayurvedic care for children is growing rapidly and it enjoys a 40 per cent repeat customer rate.

Abhishek Goenka, managing partner at RPSG Capital Ventures, said the company sits at the confluence of two powerful consumer trends -- the rise of Ayurveda as credible science and the growing demand for safe, chemical-free childcare.

"We believe Babyorgano can become a category-defining brand that represents India's heritage of holistic wellness while meeting modern parenting needs," Goenka added.

The company said it has served over 10 lakh parents and claimed that its products are clinically tested and child-safe. PTI AA HVA