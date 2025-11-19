RPSG Ventures to acquire 40pc stake in luxury label FSP's parent firm at Rs 455cr valuation

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) RPSG Ventures, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group announced that it will acquire a 40 per cent stake in FSP Design Private Ltd, the company behind luxury fashion label Falguni Shane Peacock.

According to the company, the stake will be purchased through a mix of primary infusion and secondary share acquisition from existing shareholders, including founders Falguni Shane Peacock and Shane Jude Peacock. The entire consideration will be paid in cash, the company said.

In a regulatory filing late Tuesday, the company said the proposed 40 per cent acquisition is based on an enterprise valuation of Rs 455.17 crore for FSP Design, subject to closing conditions. RPSG Ventures has also secured the right to acquire an additional 10 per cent stake within 18-24 months of completion of the transaction.

The deal marks the group's foray into the luxury couture segment as it seeks to expand its presence in the broader luxury fashion and lifestyle space. FSP Design is engaged in the design, manufacturing and distribution of luxury apparel and accessories in India and international markets.

The company's year-on-year revenue growth accelerated to 19.9 per cent in FY25, compared with 11.7 per cent in FY24.

Based on the enterprise value of Rs 455.17 crore and FY25 revenue of Rs 91.75 crore, the transaction implies an EV/Sales multiple of about 4.96 times.

Within the high-end designer segment, a previously reported comparable deal - the acquisition of a stake in Sabyasachi Couture - had an implied EV/Sales multiple of about 2.8 times based on FY20 financials. PTI BSM NN