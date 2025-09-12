RRP Electronics gets 100 acres land in Navi Mumbai for Rs 12,000 cr semiconductor project

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) RRP Electronics, which plans to set up a Rs 12,000-crore semiconductor fab in Maharashtra, on Friday announced receiving a letter of comfort from the state government for a 100-acre land parcel in Navi Mumbai for the proposed facility.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the letter of comfort to the company at a late event on Thursday, the company, which is backed by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, said in a statement..

“The company has secured 100 acres in Navi Mumbai for relocating a semiconductor fab from Sherman, Texas, from one of the world’s most established semiconductor companies,” the statement said.

"This acquisition firmly positions Maharashtra at the heart of India’s Semiconductor Mission roadmap. Our government is fully committed to extending all necessary support, be it in infrastructure, policy facilitation, or skill development to ensure the success of this initiative,” the company quoted Fadnavis as saying in the statement.

The company stated that the project, with an estimated cost of Rs 12,035 crore, would be one of the region’s largest, most advanced fabs. It will have a capacity to produce 125,000 wafers per month.

RRP Electronics expects to start the construction work within six months. The first phase of the project is expected to be commissioned by the second quarter of 2026.

"This acquisition is a landmark step in our journey to make India self-reliant in semiconductors," Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman of RRP Electronics, said.