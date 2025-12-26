RRTS can transform urban mobility, act as catalyst for decentralised economic growth: Knight Frank

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) has the potential to transform urban mobility and boost economic opportunities along such corridors, according to real estate consultant Knight Frank.

On Friday, Knight Frank India released a report 'Regional Rapid Transit System: Testing the Commuters’ Pulse'.

"The RRTS marks a major step in India’s pursuit of faster, more efficient, and better-integrated regional mobility," the consultant said.

The report mentioned that RRTS can reduce travel time and expand the labour market. It will also integrate peripheral cities to integrate more closely with national and global value chains.

The flagship RRTS, Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor, is being developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). It has already begun its phased rollout. The corridor, approved at a cost of over Rs 30,000 crore, will span 82 km and dramatically reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said RRTS is not only a transport solution, but a catalyst for decentralised economic growth.

"For investors and developers, RRTS corridors represent tangible opportunities for growth where infrastructure dovetails with land-use planning and commercial momentum," he added.

Baijal felt that its long-term success would depend on coordinated planning that brings together transport networks, land-use strategy and investment priorities to support sustainable urbanisation.

Terming the RRTS a structural intervention in India’s urban growth dynamics, the report said its success hinges on more components than just infrastructure delivery.

A coordinated effort is required to expand economic opportunities and strengthen social and physical infrastructure, the report said, while stressing on the need to provide affordable housing around the RRTS corridor. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU