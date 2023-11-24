Rs 10 cr project approved for oceanarium and marine museum in Kollam

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday approved Rs 10 crore to set up an oceanarium in the picturesque coastal town of Kollam.

This move aims to boost tourism and celebrate the rich history of the southern district, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said.

Set to be located on the Thirumullavaram coast near Thangassery, the project aims to provide visitors with a unique experience to delve into the mesmerising beauty of the ocean, he said in a statement here.

Operated by the State Coastal Development Corporation, the project will not only feature an awe-inspiring oceanarium but also house a marine biological museum, it said.

The museum will serve as a fascinating exploration into Kollam's historical significance as an ancient trading centre.

Trade relations with Chinese, Arab, Portuguese, Dutch, and British traders will be vividly depicted, offering a glimpse into the city's vibrant commercial history, the release said.

Balagopal said the allocated funds will cover initial activities, including the acquisition of land through a public-private partnership initiative.

He expressed confidence that the venture would not only be a cultural and educational asset but also significantly boost Kollam's tourism. PTI TGB TGB ROH