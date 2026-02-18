Rs 117cr overhaul of Kolkata port’s historic Bascule Bridge begins

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, on Wednesday said that it has launched a Rs 117.54 crore modernisation project of its iconic Bascule Bridge at the Kolkata Dock System to improve cargo movement efficiency and strengthen port infrastructure.

Built in 1966 by Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems AG, the double-leaf rolling bridge connects the Garden Reach–Metiabruz region with the rest of Kolkata and serves as a key evacuation route for port traffic.

Its leaves open to allow ships to pass between Kidderpore Dock-I and Dock-II and close to carry heavy commercial vehicles and daily commuters.

Port authorities said the renovation is aimed at upgrading the 1,640-tonne steel structure and its electro-mechanical systems, including hydraulic gears and rack-and-pinion mechanisms, after nearly six decades of service.

SMPK has partnered with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited through a memorandum of understanding for the execution of the project. Following a competitive tender process, the contract was awarded in September 2025 to Mumbai-based M/s H & H Fressinet, a statement said.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has sanctioned Rs 40 crore for the project under the Sagarmala Scheme, underscoring its strategic importance for strengthening eastern India’s trade infrastructure.

“The Bascule Bridge is a cornerstone of our port’s logistics network. By investing in this comprehensive renovation, we are not just preserving a historic landmark but enhancing the safety and speed of port operations,” SMPK Chairperson Rathendra Raman said, adding that the project is expected to be completed by May 2027.

Officials said the upgraded bridge will enable smoother maritime and road traffic flow, reduce delays and boost regional economic productivity. PTI BSM NN