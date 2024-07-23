Rs 1,248.91 cr for salaries of Union ministers, entertainment of State guests, ex-governors

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The 2024-25 Union Budget has allocated Rs 1,248.91 for expenses incurred by the Council of Ministers, the Cabinet Secretariat and the Prime Minister's Office, and for hospitality and entertainment of State guests.

The allocated amount is substantially lower than the Rs 1,803.01 crore earmarked in 2023-24.

The budget was presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday .

A total of Rs 828.36 crore has been given for the expenses of council of ministers. It was Rs 1,289.28 crore in 2023-24.

This allocation is for expenditure on salaries, sumptuary and other allowances and travel by cabinet ministers, ministers of state and former prime ministers. This also includes a provision for special extra session flight operations for VVIPs.

The National Security Council Secretariat has been given Rs 202.10 crore. It was Rs 299.30 crore in 2023-24.

This amount is for meeting the administrative expenses and space programme of the National Security Council Secretariat.

A total of Rs 72.11 crore has been given to the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor (Rs 76.20 crore in 2023-24). The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the principal scientific advisor's office and the National Research Foundation.

The Cabinet Secretariat has been allocated Rs 75.24 crore, against Rs 70.28 crore in 2023-24, for meeting the administrative expenses of those of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

The Prime Minister's Office has been allocated Rs 65.30 crore (Rs 62.65 crore in 2023-24) for meeting administrative expenses.

The budget has given Rs 4 crore for hospitality and entertainment expenses, the same as that allocated in 2023-24.

This provision is for expenditure on government hospitality and entertainment of foreign State guests, official entertainment arranged at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on behalf of the vice president and the prime minister, reception on national days, investiture and ceremonies for presentation of credentials among others.

The budget has allocated Rs 1.80 crore for expenditure on payments of secretariat assistance to former governors (Rs 1.30 crore in 2023-24).