Rs 1448 cr Shimla Bulk Water Supply Scheme to complete in Mar 2025: Minister

Shimla, Feb 6 (PTI) The World Bank-funded Shimla Bulk Water Supply Scheme to ensure 24x7 water supply to residents of the state capital is slated for completion in March 2025, Public Works and Urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh, who was recently given an additional portfolio of Urban development department reviewed the ongoing projects under various schemes in urban areas.

He said that 60 percent work of Lifting water from Satluj under the Rs 1448 crore water supply scheme has been completed in the first phase and distribution of water within the Shimla town would be taken up in the second phase.

Addressing the media persons here, he said that he would personally monitor the project to ensure that the works are completed in the stipulated time and there is no compromise with the quality.

Singh said other projects like urban livelihood project and Urban housing schemes would also be implemented effectively and the remaining works of Rs 718 crore of Shimla Smarty city project would also be completed soon. PTI BPL MR MR