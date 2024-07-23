Budget 2024: Rs 2.19 lakh crore to home ministry; majority for central police forces

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday allocated Rs 2,19,643 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs with the majority of it -- Rs 1,43,275 crore -- being given to central police forces like the CRPF, BSF, and CISF which are responsible for internal security, border guarding, and security of vital installations.

In the budget, Rs 42,277 crore has been allocated to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under the direct control of the central government, Rs 5,985 crore has been given to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rs 5,862 crore to Chandigarh, and Rs 5,958 crore to Ladakh among others.

For the expenditure of the Union Cabinet, Rs 1,248 crore has been earmarked and Rs 6,458 crore has been given for disaster management, relief and rehabilitation, and grants-in-air to state governments among others.