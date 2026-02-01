Rs 3,400 crore allocated for Ministry of Minority Affairs

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A total of Rs 3,400 crore is the budgetary estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the Union Budget this year, which is Rs 50 crore more than the budgetary estimate of the previous financial year and about Rs 1,240 crore more than the revised estimate of 2025-26.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 on Sunday.

In the previous budget, Rs 3,350 crore was the estimate for the ministry, although the revised estimate was Rs 2,160.45 crore.

This time, in the allocation made by Sitharaman, a provision of Rs 831.7 crore has been made for the educational empowerment of students of minority communities.

A total of Rs 1,197.97 crore has been allocated for Central sector schemes and projects under the ministry.

For equity contribution to the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation, a budget estimate of Rs 915 crore has been provided.