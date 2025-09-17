Rs 3.6 lakh cr given under 50-year interest free loan to 22 states so far, says FM Sitharaman

Visakhapatnam, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said about Rs 3.6 lakh crore was given to 22 states so far under 50-year interest-free assistance.

Addressing CII GCC Business Summit here, she also said India’s capital investment grew to 4.1 per cent (including states) of the GDP in 2024-25 from 1.7 per cent in 2013-14.

"The central government has also provided 50-year interest-free assistance to the state governments so that they can have their capital assets increased (with) money to spend on them. The Centre has given 50-year interest-free money to all states and the total of what has been given is about 3.6 lakh crore till now. That is the last four years.

"And 22 states have actually used it, resulting in recording more than 10 per cent growth in capital expenditure from their own resources," she said.

Sitharaman further said during the last 11 years, 88 airports have been operationalised, 31,000 kilometers of new rail tracks have been laid, Metro networks expanded over four-fold, port capacities have also doubled and the national highway network extended by 60 per cent. PTI GDK STH KH