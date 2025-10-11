Rs 452 cr deposits lying unclaimed in 11 lakh accounts of banks in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) Deposits of more than Rs 452 crore are lying unclaimed in over 11 lakh accounts of various banks in Maharashtra's Thane district, and a special awareness campaign has been launched to help people reclaim these funds, an official said on Saturday.

This special awareness campaign titled 'Claim Your Unclaimed Deposits' has been launched in Thane and the initiative is being implemented by Bank of Maharashtra, the lead bank for Thane, under the nationwide 'Your Wealth, Your Right' campaign of the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), an official release said.

The campaign was launched October 1 and will continue till December 31 with all banks in Thane participating through awareness camps and customer outreach drives, the release by the lead bank said.

Deposits of Rs 452.39 crore belonging to over 11.38 lakh account holders are lying unclaimed in banks across the district, it said.

"This three-month campaign aims to identify and return these funds to their rightful owners. Depositors have the full right to reclaim their money along with applicable interest, even if it has been transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF)," Abhishek Pawar, Lead District Manager of Thane said.

The RBI's UDGAM portal (https://udgam.rbi.org.in) enables individuals to check for dormant accounts across multiple banks in one place. Citizens can also visit their respective bank branches, submit claim and KYC forms, and recover the funds, he said.

Pawar appealed to all account holders to check whether any unclaimed deposits exist in their or their family members' names and take advantage of the campaign.