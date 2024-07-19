Rs 650 cr transferred to 65 lakh Rajasthan farmers under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme: Min

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) A total of Rs 650 crore was transferred directly to bank accounts of 65 lakh farmers of Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Cooperatives Minister Gautam Kumar informed the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday.

All the announcements of the state government's manifesto will be fulfilled, Kumar told the House.

The minister was replying to the supplementary questions asked by members in this regard during the Question Hour.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of Congress MLA Manish Yadav, the Cooperative Minister said under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, it has been announced to increase the financial assistance amount payable to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 annually per family.