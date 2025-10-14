Rs 74 cr released for free wheat seeds, Rs 1.60 lakh per family approved for flood-hit houses in Punjab: Chouhan

Ludhiana, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the Centre has released Rs 74 crore for the free distribution of wheat seeds to compensate farmers for crop losses due to recent floods in Punjab.

Funds have also been approved for mustard and other seed varieties, he said.

Chouhan visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Indian Institute of Maize Research (ICAR-IIMR) here where he inaugurated the newly constructed administrative building and interacted with maize stakeholders, farmers, beneficiaries of rural development schemes, and members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

He said additionally under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 222 crore has already been transferred in advance to the accounts of 11.09 lakh farmers.

Assistance under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) will also be provided to support farmers affected in the horticulture sector, said Chouhan.

Reiterating the government's commitment to Punjab's recovery and resilience, Chouhan said the Prime Minister is deeply concerned about the flood damage in the state.

The central government has sanctioned a package of Rs 1,600 crore to support flood-affected families.

Chouhan announced that Rs 1.60 lakh per family has been approved for the reconstruction of 36,703 damaged houses, including Rs 1.20 lakh for the construction of houses, and Rs 40,000 for labour and toilet facilities.

During his address, Chouhan appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to rejoin the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), noting that Punjab's withdrawal from the crop insurance scheme had left its farmers exposed to risks from natural disasters.

"This scheme protects farmers from losses due to natural calamities. I urge the state government to reconsider its decision and ensure our farmers are not left vulnerable," he added.

"As per the federal structure, additional funds will be released once the state government submits its detailed memorandum," he said.

The union minister said that no politics should be played when the people of Punjab are in crisis.

Encouraging crop diversification, Chouhan urged Punjab's farmers to move beyond the traditional rice-wheat rotation and promote maize cultivation, which he said is not only vital for food security but also a key raw material for ethanol production, a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

Chouhan said under the leadership of PM Modi, the central government's foremost goals are to increase foodgrain production, reduce production costs, and raise farmers' income.

He noted that while India is fully self-sufficient in wheat and rice, diversification in agriculture is essential. "After wheat and rice, maize is the third most important crop in our country. Beyond being a food crop, it has multiple industrial uses. Maize can also serve as a sustainable alternative to paddy, conserving water while yielding better returns for farmers," the minister said.

Chouhan emphasised the importance of the Indian Institute of Maize Research, noting that its work has played a vital role in improving maize productivity and supporting agricultural diversification.

He further urged citizens to prioritise Indian-made products (Swadeshi), stating that this would empower local artisans, retain wealth within the country, and strengthen India's economy.

"By supporting indigenous products, we not only promote self-reliance but also ensure prosperity for our local communities," Chouhan said.