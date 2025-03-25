Rs 9,000 crore boost for clean drinking water, modernise water infra in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) To tackle water shortage in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday earmarked Rs 9,000 crore towards sanitation, improving accessibility of drinking water, modernising water supply infrastructure, and rainwater conservation.

The measures include setting up new borewells, intelligent metering, and an ambitious plan to replace open canals with pipelines.

While presenting the annual budget in the state assembly, the chief minister said, "Water is not just a gift of nature; it is the basis of civilization. Clean water is the guarantee of a healthy life, and clean rivers are the identity of cultures. Providing clean water and sanitation to every citizen of Delhi is the primary responsibility of our government." According to Gupta, the government aims to address the shortfall in Delhi's daily water demand which stands at 1,290 million gallons per day (MGD), while the current supply capacity is only 1,000 MGD.

To bridge this gap, the budget outlines major investments in infrastructure and efficiency improvements, she said.

A sum of Rs 200 crore has been allocated to replace open canals from Haryana with pipelines, a move aimed at reducing water loss and increasing efficiency. Additionally, Rs 100 crore will be spent on installing new borewells and rainy wells to supplement the city's groundwater resources.

To enhance monitoring and distribution efficiency, Rs 150 crore has been set aside for automation, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and intelligent metering. These initiatives will allow real-time tracking of water usage, helping to prevent wastage and leakages.

In a bid to curb water theft and mismanagement, the government will implement GPS tracking in water tankers. Alongside this, a mobile application called "DJB Tanker" will be launched, enabling residents to monitor and track water tankers supplying in their areas.

The Delhi government will invest Rs 500 crore in the repair and development of sewage treatment plants (STPs), Rs 250 crore in replacing old sewer lines, and Rs 250 crore in upgrading water treatment plants. These steps aim to improve water quality and ensure safe drinking water reaches every household.

Recognising the importance of rainwater conservation, the budget allocates Rs 50 crore for rainwater harvesting projects and Rs 150 crore for emergency water storage initiatives. Another Rs 50 crore has been designated for reviving water bodies across the city, ensuring better groundwater recharge.

To bring piped water to areas still lacking proper water connections, the government has proposed a Rs 50 crore allocation. Similarly, Rs 50 crore has been set aside for repairing the CLC Drain, which plays a critical role in the city's drainage system.

"This budget is not just an economic document but a commitment to making Delhi free from water scarcity. Clean water is the guarantee of a healthy life and clean rivers are the identity of cultures," CM Gupta declared.