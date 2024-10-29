Rs 9439 cr paid to farmers in Haryana for ongoing paddy, millet procurement

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) The procurement process of paddy and millet crops is going on smoothly in Haryana and timely payment is being ensured to farmers, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

"An amount of Rs 9,439 crore has been disbursed directly into the bank accounts of paddy and millet farmers so far (during the current season). This includes an amount of Rs 8,545 crore for paddy and Rs 894 crore for millet," it said.

Until Monday, 46,62,244 tonnes of paddy had arrived in various mandis, of which 44,59,364 tonnes of the crop has been procured on MSP.

"Continuous lifting of paddy from the mandis is also being ensured. At the same time, 4,38,516 tonnes of millet has arrived in various mandis so far. And 4,27,364 tonnes of millet has been procured on MSP, which is about 98 per cent of the total arrival," it said.

It said the government is giving a minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal for normal paddy and Rs 2,320 per quintal for grade-A paddy. PTI SUN MR