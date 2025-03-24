RS adjourned briefly following ruckus over Muslim reservation in Karnataka

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly for 15 minutes in the post-lunch session on Monday, for the second time during the day, as ruling and opposition members sparred over the issue of reservation to Muslims in public contracts in Karnataka.

When the house reassembled in the post-lunch session, after the laying of listed papers, Deputy Chairman Harivansh gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who rejected the allegations that a Congress leader talked about changing the Constitution.

He asserted that no comments were made by anyone from his party in Karnataka regarding changing the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

Leader of House JP Nadda, however, asserted Congress was giving reservation to Muslims in public contracts.

This led to slogan shouting from both sides prompting Harivansh to adjourn the house for 15 minutes.