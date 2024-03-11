RSB Transmissions MD SK Behera elected as chairman CII Eastern Region Council

Jamshedpur, Mar 11 (PTI) Surendra Kumar Behera, vice-chairman and managing director of RSB Transmissions (I) Ltd, has been elected as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Eastern Region Council for the term 2024-25.

His appointment was announced during the inaugural meeting of the reconstituted Eastern Region Council held in Kolkata on March 9, a statement by CII-Jharkhand said on Monday.

Popularly known as SK in industry circles, Behera showcased entrepreneurial skills from a young age when he, along with his elder brother Ravindra Kumar Behera, established a Small Scale Industry (SSI) which has now grown into the RSB Group, it added.

With over four decades of experience in the automotive and earthmoving equipment manufacturing sector, Behera has led RSB Group in providing advanced solutions encompassing design, validation, and manufacturing, it said.

Known for his passion for engineering and manufacturing, Behera has held significant roles within CII, including past co-chairman of the National Council's Skill Development and Livelihood Committee and past Chairman of CII - Jharkhand Chapter, it said.

Additionally, he has served as the regional chairman (East) of ACMA and as a member of the governing council of Indo-Danish Tool Room, Jamshedpur.

Shashwat Goenka, vice-chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has been elected as the deputy chairman of the CII Eastern Region Council for the term 2024-25. PTI BS MNB