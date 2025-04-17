Ghadi Detergent adopts Delhi railway platforms under PPP initiative

New Delhi: RSPL Group's leading laundry care brand Ghadi Detergent has bagged naming rights for five platforms at New Delhi Railway Station in the national capital, according to a statement.

Ghadi Detergent has secured exclusive naming rights for platforms 1, 6, 7, 8, and 9 at New Delhi Railway Station, which is one of India’s busiest rail transport hubs, the group said in the statement.

The tenure of the rights is for one year. The platforms will be branded as 'Ghadi Platform 1, 6, 7, 8, and 9, and its branding will be prominently displayed across panels, billboards, vinyl wrapping, and more, it added.

This would increase visibility to the station’s daily footfall of over 10,00,000 passengers. The step aligns with RSPL Group’s vision to engage with consumers at key touchpoints, Ghadi AVP-Marketing Gouraba Rath said.

Ghadi will introduce several commuter-friendly amenities like female feeding rooms, signage and digital displays.