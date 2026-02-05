RSPL Group gets clearance to double capacity of its soda ash manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Feb 5 (PTI) FMCG conglomerate RSPL Group on Thursday said its Gujarat-based chemical manufacturing unit SOKA has secured environmental clearance to double soda ash manufacturing capacity to one million tonnes per annum.

The clearance will lead to doubling of the unit's annual manufacturing capacity from 500,000 tonnes to 10,00,000 tonnes, while the company also plans to produce sodium bicarbonate (SBC), according to a release.

SOKA will increase its soda ash manufacturing capacity to 7,50,000 tonnes per year over the next two years, adding 2,50,000 tonnes in its state-of-the-art inorganic chemical complex, and aims to fully realize its vision of a one-million-tonne production capacity in the near future, it said.

"The expansion is projected to create approximately 2,000 new jobs in Gujarat's coastal region, as per the MOU signed in 2023, augmenting the existing workforce. This will position SOKA as one of the country's major soda ash manufacturers," it said.

SOKA also expects to significantly strengthen its presence in the production of soda ash for solar glass, which is used in solar panels, the company said.

"The environmental clearance to expand our soda ash manufacturing capacity is a significant step in advancing the 'Make in India' vision. Our plant plays a critical role in strengthening the domestic industrial ecosystem by supplying essential raw materials to key sectors such as detergents, glass, solar glass, textiles, and chemicals," said Tinku Chhabra, CEO, SOKA.

SOKA commissioned its soda ash manufacturing facility in 2019 in Gujarat's Dwarka district and today exports to nearly 50 countries across Central America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

The 500,000 MTPY greenfield plant is supported by a captive co-generation power facility that strengthens India's solar glass and renewable energy ecosystem and supports the country's clean energy ambitions by ensuring a reliable domestic supply. PTI KA HVA