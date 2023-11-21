RSS affiliate to organise meet to highlight challenges and threats facing credit cooperative sector

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) RSS affiliate Sahakar Bharati on Tuesday said it would organise a two-day conference in Delhi next month to discuss the "challenges and threats" facing the credit cooperative sector and to raise them before the central government.

Addressing a press conference here, Sahakar Bharati general secretary Uday Joshi said the credit cooperative sector is facing several challenges and threats, which can be resolved at the level of the central government.

"To raise these challenges and threats before the central government properly, the Sahakar Bharati has planned to convene a National Credit Cooperatives Adhiveshan on December 2 and 3 in Delhi," he told reporters.

The conference is expected to be attended by delegates from across the country, he said.

"We have invited Union Minister Amit Shah to address the delegates," he added. PTI PK SMN