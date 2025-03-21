R'than Budget FY26 to provide Rs 324 cr to farmers for fencing: Vishnoi

Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan Budget for FY26 has made provision to provide Rs 324 crore to 75 thousand farmers for fencing, Minister of State for Industry KK Vishnoi informed the Assembly.

He said the state government is dedicated to the welfare of farmers.

A decision will be taken in the interest of farmers by reviewing the reduction of the minimum requirement of 5 hectares of land for collective application for fencing to 2.5 hectares, he noted.

The minister was answering supplementary questions on behalf of the Agriculture Minister during the Question Hour.

He informed that in 2024-25, a provision of Rs 216.80 crore was made for fencing for 50 thousand farmers.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of MLA Kailash Chandra Meena, Vishnoi said that in 2023-24, 467 applications were received for fencing in the assembly constituency of Gadhi, out of which 177 applications were approved, 290 applications were rejected as the farmers were not eligible as per the guidelines of the scheme.