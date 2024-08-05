R'than govt aims to provide loans to 5 lakh new farmers this year: Cooperatives Min Kumar

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has set a target of providing loans to five lakh new farmers this year, Cooperatives Minister Gautam Kumar said on Monday in the state Assembly.

He said all efforts will be made to provide maximum loans to the needy farmers of the state as per the credit limit.

In a written reply to a question by MLA Pusaram Godara, he said there is a provision for providing a short-term loan credit limit of up to Rs 1.50 lakh to farmers by Central Cooperative Banks through Gram Seva Cooperative Societies and short-term credit limit of up to Rs 3 lakh directly to farmers under Krishak Mitra Yojana by Central Cooperative Banks.

Under the medium-term loan, a credit limit of up to Rs 10 lakh is provided to farmers by Central Cooperative Banks, Kumar added.

The minister said that given the limited financial resources of the cooperative banks, increasing the said credit limit is not under consideration at present.