R'than govt approves construction, renovation of 150 anicuts, 100 canals

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved the construction and renovation of 150 anicuts and 100 canals in various parts of the state at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for various works related to canals, water and irrigation projects. The construction and renovation work of 150 anicuts and 100 canal systems will be done at a cost of Rs 800 crore, an official statement said. Keeping in view the importance of suggestions and works received from the people of the state, approval has been given for construction/strengthening works, it added. In the budget for 2023-24, the chief minister had announced the renovation of various anicuts and canals of the state. PTI AG BAL BAL