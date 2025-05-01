R'than govt implements investment-friendly policies in first year of its tenure: Sharma

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the state government implemented various investment-friendly policies in the first year of its tenure to promote investment and employment generation and organised the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

There has been a change in the environment of industrial development and entrepreneurship in the state due to policy initiatives, he added.

Sharma was chairing the review meeting of the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) at the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday.

He directed officials to evaluate the investment proposals and monitor their progress on the ground and the employment generated by it.

The chief minister also said the state government is providing various concessions and necessary facilities to the investors through the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024).

In addition to the benefits of RIPS, a detailed study should be done of the investment proposals to be included in the customised package, he added.

To increase the revenue and employment opportunities of the state, the government is committed to providing every possible facility to such investors who are serious about the progress of investment within the stipulated time frame, Sharma noted.

He reviewed the related investment proposals in detail and gave instructions regarding giving benefits on the basis of their progress status.

In the meeting, proposals regarding the package, concession, exemption and other facilities payable to the industries were discussed.

Senior officers of the Water Resources, Finance, Revenue, Energy, Industries and Mines Department, including the Chief Secretary, were present at the meeting.