R'than govt set to host Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave 2025 on Dec 11-12

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is set to host the 'Rising Rajasthan: Partnership Conclave 2025' here on December 11-12 to showcase the implementation and socio-economic impact of investment agreements signed during last year's global summit.

In a statement, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Ajitabh Sharma said the upcoming conclave would go beyond investment announcements.

"The central focus will be on showcasing the grounding of MoUs and their impact on people's lives. It's also an opportunity to build new government-business partnerships and highlight Rajasthan's business reforms," Sharma said.

The conclave will feature knowledge sessions, roundtables, and a business expo. The event will be held after Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas on December 10.

It will also present a fresh shelf of investible projects in sectors like infrastructure, IT, BFSI, skilling, health, education, and mining.

The state government had signed MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, with projects worth Rs 3.08 lakh crore already grounded as of March this year, the statement said. PTI AG BAL BAL