R'than govt to hold roadshow in New Delhi next week to attract investors

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will hold a two-day roadshow in the national capital next week to invite investors to invest in the state under the Global Investment Summit 2024.

This roadshow will be held on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the statement issued here, on the first day (September 30), a delegation of the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will meet heads of selected companies.

On the next day, this state government delegation will inform the top officials of the public and private sectors and diplomats of various countries about the investment opportunities available in the state in two programmes. The three-day 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024' will be held in Jaipur from December 9.