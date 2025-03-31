R'than govt working to make it best investment destination: Sharma

Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said the state government is working to make it the best investment destination in the country through transparency, good governance, and policy reforms.

Addressing an 'Investment Festival' programme here, Sharma urged industrialists to make Rajasthan a preferred investment destination with their investments, youth with their talent, and farmers with their hard work.

He said that a seven-day festival was organised ahead of the Rajasthan Day in the state.

In this series, today the government is celebrating the Investment Festival here, which will prove to be another strong step towards the economic development of the state, he added.

Today's Investment Festival is focused on the important 'Milestone Impact 1.0', which reflects our efforts to bring the agreement (MoU) made under the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit on the ground, an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

The state government has made a three-tier review system to bring these investment proposals to the ground. It is the result of these efforts that out of the MoUs signed under "Rising Rajasthan", the work of projects worth three lakh crore rupees is being started, he said.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Developed India 2047 is not just a goal but a firm resolve towards self-reliance, prosperity, and global leadership. The state government's goal is to take the economy of Rajasthan to 350 billion dollars by the year 2030.

This is not just a game of numbers, but it will prove to be a new era of employment for the youth, prosperity for the farmers and opportunities for our entrepreneurs, he noted.

The chief minister also said that we have set a target of providing skill training to more than 1.5 lakh youth in view of the demand of industries. The government created four lakh employment opportunities in the government sector and six lakh in the private sector over five years. On this occasion, he announced the opening of 14 new 'chapters' of the Rajasthan Foundation in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Pune, Delhi, Dubai, Munich, Riyadh, Tokyo, Singapore, Melbourne, Nairobi, Kampala and Doha.

To fulfil the commitment to develop Rajasthan, the government will also organise a two-day 'Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave' on December 11 and 12 this year.

He launched a mobile app to view the progress of investment proposals online. He also released the Rajasthan Logistics Policy-2025, Rajasthan Data Center Policy-2025, and Rajasthan Textiles and Apparel Policy-2025.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said there are immense possibilities for industry in Rajasthan, and the government is continuously making decisions to encourage investment in the state so that the resolution of developed Rajasthan by the year 2047 can be fulfilled. PTI AG BAL BAL