RTS Power Corporation posts Rs 68 lakh profit in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) RTS Power Corporation on Wednesday reported Rs 68.65 lakh consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

It had posted Rs 1.50 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 22.87 crore during the quarter from Rs 16.67 crore a year earlier. PTI ABI ***** Indowind Energy reduces loss to Rs 6.44 lakhs in Q3 * Indowind on Wednesday reported Rs 6.44 lakh loss for the December quarter.

It had posted a loss of Rs 6.98 lakh a year earlier, as per an exchange filing.

The company's total revenue fell to to Rs 8.28 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 10.03 crore in the year ago quarter. PTI ABI TRB