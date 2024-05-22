Rubicon, apna.co partner to enable 50,000+ job opportunities in FY25

New Delhi: Jobs and professional networking platform apna.co on Wednesday said it has partnered with Rubicon to empower 50,000 job seekers by providing them with essential skills and job opportunities.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between talent and industry demands via customised training and development programmes, enabling jobs across BFSI, IT & ITES, retail, HR and various sectors.

The platform has already facilitated job applications for more than 5,000 job seekers and plans to add another 1,00,000 users by the end of FY2025, according to a statement.

"Our partnership with Rubicon aims to address the significant challenges young individuals face in securing employment through skill development initiatives. This move aligns perfectly with our mission of bridging the employment gap and revolutionising the hiring process while connecting candidates with the right job opportunities," Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of apna.co, said.

In Tier 1 cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the partnership aims to create 20,000 job opportunities.

Meanwhile, in Tier 2 and 3 cities like Jaipur, Surat, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar, the focus is even greater, with 30,000 job posts planned.

This strategic distribution ensures that job seekers from various regions and cities have access to the opportunities they need to advance their careers, reflecting a deep commitment to tapping into the potential of India's diverse workforce.

"By combining our experience and expertise in skilling and training with apna's cutting-edge recruitment solutions, we are confident to make a meaningful impact in bridging the gap between education and employment of the 2 million job seekers we plan to support by 2030," Dhanya Narayanan, COO of Rubicon, said.

Rubicon is a prominent Indian organisation specialising in high-quality skills programmes with a focus on industry-aligned expertise and practical training.