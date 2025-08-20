Rubicon Research posts 69 pc rise in profit to Rs 43 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) IPO-bound Rubicon Research has reported a 69 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 43.3 crore for three months ended June 2025.

In the same quarter last year, the company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 25.56 crore.

Total income climbed to Rs 357 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 322 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, the company said in an Addendum to its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

For FY25, the pharma formulation firm posted a profit of Rs 134.36 crore and a total income of Rs 1,296.22 crore.

Rubicon Research, which has already received Sebi's approval to launch IPO, is expected to come out with its public issue by October, people familiar with the matter said.

Last week, Amansa Investments invested Rs 250 crore in Rubicon Research through a pre-initial public offering (IPO) funding round.

As part of the transaction, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd, one of Rubicon Research's promoters, transferred 51.60 lakh equity shares to Amansa Investments at Rs 484.47 per share, amounting to Rs 250 crore. Following the transaction, General Atlantic's stake was reduced to around 54 per cent from 57.34 per cent.

Rubicon Research's proposed IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore alongside an offer-for-sale of shares valued at Rs 585 crore.

The company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue for payment of debt, supporting inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, as well as other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical formulations company, driven by innovation through focused research and development, with an increasing portfolio of speciality products and drug-device combination products targeting regulated markets and in particular the United States.

The pharma firm has two USFDA-inspected research and development (R&D) facilities -- one each in India and Canada -- and two manufacturing facilities in India with multiple accreditations from multiple regulatory agencies such as USFDA, Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra (WHO-GMP accreditation) and Health Canada.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had 81 USFDA-approved products, of which 70 were commercialised. PTI SP SP SHW