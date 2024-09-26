Rubrik, Pure Storage Partner to offer cyber resilience, data protection solutions

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Cloud data management and data security firm Rubrik on Thursday announced its collaboration with Pure Storage, which provides the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services.

According to a statement, the two firms are partnering in bringing together primary storage, data security, and long-term retention with Rubrik Security Cloud, to arm global customers with a proven reference architecture to ensure uptime and a path forward in the face of growing cyber threats.

"As more and more organisations realise that cyber resilience is the most essential cyber security strategy, Pure Storage and Rubrik have come together to deliver the most complete cyber resilient hyper cloud solution," Rubrik Chairman, CEO and co-founder Bipul Sinha said.

The Rubrik and Pure partnership provides customers in India with enhanced performance, cyber resilience, and data security to drive business growth.

Rubrik and Pure together enable financial services, healthcare, and corporate customers across India to strengthen their data protection posture and ensure long-term retention of their critical business data.

"Our partnership could not have come at a better time for many Indian customers who are actively considering Rubrik for Cyber Resilience and Pure Storage for their Storage requirements," said Abhilash Purushothaman, Vice-President and General Manager of Rubrik (Asia).

As many Indian enterprises navigate the data explosion resulting from ongoing digital transformation initiatives across sectors, they need an assured last line of defence to protect their mission-critical data from cyber criminals, he added.

By 2025, the world is expected to generate 463 exabytes of data daily, making efficient data management and protection a critical priority.

A Rubrik Zero Labs report found that 66 per cent of IT and security leaders believe that data growth is outpacing their ability to secure data and mitigate risk.

"The combination of Pure Storage and Rubrik delivers a solution designed to strengthen defences while continuously evolving and scaling," Charles Giancarlo, Chairman & CEO, Pure Storage, said.