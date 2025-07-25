Rules of origin under trade pact to boost India's e-commerce exports to UK

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The rules of origin in the free trade agreement with the UK will facilitate India's e-commerce exports to Britain as consignments valued below 1,000 pounds are exempt from submitting origin documentation, an official said.

The official also said that there are authentication and verification procedures in the free trade agreement with the UK, which would prevent circumvention of products from third countries.

The agreement was signed on Thursday in London.

"The rules will facilitate e-commerce exports to the UK since there is a waiver on the requirement of submission of origin documentation for consignments less than British Pound 1,000,” the official said.

The 'Rules of Origin' provision prescribes minimal processing that should happen in the FTA country so that the final manufactured product may be called originating goods in that country.

Under this provision, a country that has inked an FTA with India cannot dump goods from a third country in the Indian market by just putting a label on them. It has to undertake a prescribed value addition in that product to export to India. Rules of Origin norms help contain the dumping of goods.

The official added that there is an option for exporters to self-certify origin of product, thereby facilitating ease of doing business by saving time and costs.

UK importers can also use the importer's knowledge for certifying origin, which reduces burden and compliance costs for Indian exporters. PTI RR SHW