Rulka Electricals gets new orders worth Rs 33 cr in Nov

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Rulka Electricals on Friday said it has secured new contracts worth about Rs 33 crore in November for installations of electrical equipment.

Advertisment

The company secured 22 new work orders for installation of electrical equipment from clients DMart, Palava Industrial Park, Runwal Developers Private among others.

Nitin Aher, Wholetime Director of Rulka Electricals, said, "The new orders underscore the confidence our clients place in our expertise... With the economic activity gaining momentum post-monsoon, we are seeing a strong resurgence in demand for our services." ***** EKI releases whitepaper on carbon markets * EKI Energy Services (EKI) on Friday announced releasing a white paper on carbon markets.

The white paper provides a critical analysis of the main derivatives from the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11-22, 2024, EKI said in a statement.

Advertisment

The white paper explores COP29's significant achievements, including the finalisation of Article 6 frameworks for carbon markets, the establishment of a USD 300 billion annual climate finance goal, known as New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), and critical advancements in adaptation, loss, and damage. PTI ABI KKS TRB