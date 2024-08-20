Ruloans partners with UGRO Capital to foray into rooftop solar finance business

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Ruloans, a credit distribution companies, on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with UGRO Capital, a DataTech MSME-lending platform, to tap the growing renewable energy finance market.

Ruloans is the first among the direct sales agents (DSA) to add rooftop solar finance products into its loan portfolio as the country's transition to clean energy sources is fast gaining ground due to policy push and fiscal incentives by the Centre, the company said in a statement.

The partnership with UGRO Capital is aimed at acquiring new customers and grabbing a larger slice of the solar finance pie in the backdrop of the Centre's increased fund allocation to solar energy projects such as PM Surya Ghar Yojana, it said.

The Centre has set a target for establishing 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based resources by 2030.

***** IndiaBonds.com launches BondCase for retail investors * IndiaBonds.com, a Sebi-registered online bond platform provider, has introduced BondCase, a tool designed for retail investors to create and invest in customised bond baskets in just a few clicks.

BondCase offers users the option to select from pre-built thematic collections or to build personalised bond portfolios that align with their financial goals and risk tolerance, the company said in a statement.

BondCase includes predefined bond themes such as high-yielding bonds, monthly income bonds, short-term bonds, PSU bonds, and bank bonds, it said.

Investors can also build their own BondCase and select from over 60-100 bond offers that are live on IndiaBonds at any time, it added. PTI DP DP SHW