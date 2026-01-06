Runaya, Germany-based ECKART start aluminium powder production in Odisha

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Runaya Metsource (Runaya) and Germany-based ECKART have started the production of aluminium powder in Odisha.

The material will be manufactured at Jhasuguda through a joint venture with Runaya Eckart Aluminium Powders, Runaya Metsource said in a statement.

The JV plant will manufacture green, spherical gas-atomised aluminium powders for advanced applications across aviation, space exploration, aerospace, solar technology, process catalyst industries and effect pigments, it added.

"This facility represents an important step in India's shift from basic metal supply to the development of engineered materials that support more sophisticated, value-driven industries," said Naivedya Agarwal, Managing Director, Runaya.

Runaya, a metal recycling startup owned by the promoters of Vedanta Group, had earlier entered into a pact with ECKART to build a new aluminium powder unit in Odisha. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL