Runo raises Rs 12 crore in funding round

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Call management CRM Runo on Monday said it has raised USD 1.5 million (about Rs 12 crore) in pre-series A funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures and Callapina Capital.

The company said it plans to use the capital to onboard senior staff and expand into the MENA region, the US, and Canada.

"Runo plans to use the funds raised primarily towards onboarding a senior management team in product and development. Additionally, the investment will facilitate the company's expansion plans into the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and the United States, and Canada," an official statement said.

Runo founder and CEO Rajsekhar Pattnaik said the company is aiming for 7x revenue growth in the next 8 quarters and will double down on distribution and go-to-market strategies for the next 2 quarters.

Runo aims to reach USD 2.5 (about 21 crore) million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) within the next 12 – 18 months, the statement said. PTI ANK DR