Runwal Developers, Lalbaba Engineering, Gaudium IVF among 7 cos to get Sebi nod to float IPOs

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) As many as seven companies, including real estate firm Runwal Developers, engineering solutions provider Lalbaba Engineering, and gold and silver platform Augmont Enterprises, have received approval from Sebi to raise funds through IPOs, according to an update released by the regulator on Friday.

Other companies that secured regulatory clearance include specialty chemicals maker Supreet Chemicals, eco-friendly paper manufacturer Sillverton Industries, logistics services provider CJ Darcl Logistics, and fertility services firm Gaudium IVF, and Women Health Ltd.

These seven companies, which filed their draft initial public offering (IPO) papers between June and October, received Sebi's observations during January 12 to 15.

In regulatory parlance, the receipt of observations allows companies to proceed with their public issues.

Meanwhile, Deon Energy has withdrawn its draft IPO papers.

Runwal Developers plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through its maiden public issue, comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 300 crore by promoter Sandeep Subhash Runwal, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt availed by the company and its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes.

Kolkata-based Lalbaba Engineering proposes to raise Rs 1,000 crore through its IPO, including a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore and an OFS of Rs 370 crore by promoters.

Funds from the fresh issue will be deployed towards capital expenditure for expansion of its Haldia facility, repayment or prepayment of borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Augmont Enterprises, an integrated gold and silver platform, aims to raise Rs 800 crore through an IPO, consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 620 crore and an OFS of Rs 180 crore.

The proceeds will be utilised to meet working capital requirements, including procurement and inventory maintenance, advance margin requirements, and general corporate expenses.

Supreet Chemicals is looking to mobilise Rs 499 crore through an entirely fresh issue of equity shares, with no OFS component. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund its greenfield project, reduce debt, and meet general corporate expenses.

Sillverton Industries' IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and an OFS of 3.22 crore equity shares by promoters. The funds will be used for capital expenditure on sustainability initiatives at its existing manufacturing facility, including the installation of a 14 MW waste-to-energy captive power plant and a compressed biogas plant.

CJ Darcl Logistics' proposed public issue includes a fresh issue of up to 2.64 crore equity shares and an OFS of 99.05 lakh shares by promoters. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for the purchase of equipment and repayment of debt.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health plans an IPO comprising a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares and an OFS of nearly 95 lakh shares by promoter Manika Khanna.

The company intends to use the fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure of Rs 50 crore to set up 19 new IVF centres across India, repayment or prepayment of borrowings worth Rs 20 crore, and general corporate purposes.

The approvals come against the backdrop of a blockbuster year for the primary market.

In 2025, companies raised a record nearly Rs 1.76 lakh crore through IPOs, driven by strong domestic liquidity, resilient investor sentiment, and a supportive macroeconomic environment.

This exceeded the Rs 1.6 lakh crore mobilised by 90 firms in 2024 and the Rs 49,436 crore raised by 57 companies in 2023. PTI SP TRB