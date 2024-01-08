Rupala lays foundation stone for Rs 109 crore Paradip Fishing Harbour facility

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Union ministers Parshottam Rupala and Sarbanand Sonowal on Monday jointly laid the foundation stone of a project to modernise and upgrade the Paradip Fishing Harbour in Paradip, Odisha.

Advertisment

This Fishing Harbour Project will be implemented by Paradip Port Authority with a completion period of 18 months, said Rupala who is the the fisheries minister.

He said that the Centre has approved a proposal of the Paradip Port Authority for modernisation and upgrading of the Paradip Fishing Harbour at a total estimated cost of Rs 108.91 crore with 100 per cent central financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in collaboration with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways under the Sagarmala Scheme.

Sonowal is the Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister.

Advertisment

Stating that the modernization of the Fishing Harbour will improve the lives of the thousands of fishermen and allied workers, the minister said the upgradation and value-addition activities will generate employment opportunities of skilled and unskilled nature.

The existing Paradip Fishing Harbour, with an enclosed area of around 43 acres, is one of Odisha's largest fishing harbours, located on the right bank of the river Mahanadi, 2 km upstream of the river mouth in Jagatsinghpur district.

The Harbour was initially built to oversee 370 numbers of 10 m vessels, 80 numbers of 13 m vessels, and 50 numbers of 15 m vessels, as well as traditional watercraft.

Now, approximately 640 numbers of 15-meter vessels and 100 numbers of 9-meter Gill Netter (FRP boats) use the Harbour amenities, an official said. PTI AAM NN