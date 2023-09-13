Rupala to launch 6-month long outreach initiative in Indore on Sep 15 to create awareness about PMMSY

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Union Minister Parshottam Rupala will launch a six-month-long outreach initiative in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday to create awareness about the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) among potential stakeholders.

In a statement, the Ministry for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said around 2.8 crore fish farmers and 3,477 coastal villages will be reached out under this initiative to be unveiled at an event organised to commemorate the third year of implementation of PMSSY.

On this occasion, Rupala, the Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will also inaugurate various projects approved under PMMSY pertaining to production and productivity enhancement, post-harvest infrastructure and other value chain augmentation interventions, it said.

The event will be organised in hybrid mode and is expected to witness 20,000 participants across the country.

Ministers of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and L Murugan, Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Minister Tulsi Silawat as well as senior state and central government officials will be present at the event. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL