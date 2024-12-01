Rupam Roy elected general secretary of SBI officers' federation

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Rupam Roy has taken over as new general secretary of All India State Bank Officers' Federation (AISBOF).

The decision was unanimously taken during the 6th Executive Committee Meeting held in Chandigarh on November 26-27, 2024, AISBOF said in a statement on Sunday.

Roy replaced Deepak K Sharma, who retired from the bank on November 30. Roy is also general secretary of All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC).

Besides, Arun Kumar Bishoyi, General Secretary of SBIOA, Bhubaneswar Circle, was elected new president of AISBOF. PTI DP ANU ANU