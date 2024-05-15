*RuPay credit, debit cardholders to get 25 pc cashback on purchases in 7 nations New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) RuPay has announced a limited-time special cashback offer scheme for RuPay credit and debit cardholders.

During the offer period, customers using a qualified RuPay card will receive a 25 per cent cashback on point-of-sale purchases made at merchants accepting cards on either Discover Network or Diners Club International Network in Canada, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, UK and USA, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement.

The maximum cashback amount per transaction for a card during the offer period will be Rs 2,500, it added.

The offer will be valid from May 15, 2024, to July 31, 2024, it added.

RuPay is a debit, credit, international, prepaid and contactless card, launched by NPCI to fulfil the RBI's vision to offer domestic payment cards for all Indians.

****** IndiaFirst Life Insurance approves appointment of Rushabh Gandhi as MD, CEO *IndiaFirst Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has approved the appointment of Rushabh Gandhi, presently Deputy CEO of the Company, as the MD and CEO.

He will be appointed for five years with effect from July 1, 2024, IndiaFirst Life Insurance said in a statement.

Gandhi will replace RM Vishakha, who will superannuate from the services of the company on June 30, 2024, it said.

The appointment will be subject to the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), shareholders and such other statutory approvals, as may be applicable, it added. PTI DP DP BAL BAL