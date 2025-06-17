RuPay JCB cardholders can avail 25% cashback for in-store purchases in 8 countries

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) RuPay in partnership with JCB International Co Ltd of Japan has announced a limited-time cashback offer for all RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders on their purchases across 8 nations.

With the offer, cardholders using RuPay JCB Cards will receive 25 per cent cashback for Point of Sale (POS) transactions at stores in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong till August 31, 2025, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

A cardholder needs to perform a minimum of 2 transactions in these countries to become eligible for the cashback, it said.

The maximum eligible cashback per transaction is Rs 1,500, with a total cap of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period. PTI DP DP ANU ANU