Rupee declines by 17 paise to close at 82.80 on rebound in crude oil prices

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) The rupee declined by 17 paise to settle at 82.80 against the US currency on Tuesday due to a rebound in crude oil prices and greenback in the global markets.

Foreign fund outflows from the equity markets also weighed on the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 82.58 amid overnight losses in the US dollar against major global rivals.

Volatile equity markets and recovery in crude oil prices during the day hit the rupee sentiment, dragging the unit to a day's low of 82.80.

The rupee finally settled lower by 17 paise at the day's low of 82.80 against the US dollar. On Monday, the rupee edged up by 1 paisa to settle at 82.63.

"Rupee opened on a flat note but fell in the intraday session following broad strength in the dollar against its major crosses," Gaurang Somaiya, forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

On the domestic front, GDP number will be important to watch and better-than-expected number could support the rupee, he said.

"From the US, employment and prelim GDP too will be in focus. We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.40 and 83.20," he added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, traded 0.01 per cent higher at 104.07 during the day.

"The current strength of the dollar seems to be supported by the growing possibility of higher interest rates in upcoming US Fed meetings. Looking ahead, the trading range for the rupee is projected to be within 82.50 to 82.90," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.60 per cent to USD 84.93 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed higher by 79.22 points at 65,075.82 while the broader Nifty advanced by 36.60 points to close at 19,342.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,393.25 crore, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the FII inflows were meagre Rs 61.51 crore in equity markets. PTI MR SHW