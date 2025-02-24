Rupee ends 4 paise lower at 86.72 against US dollar

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) The rupee dropped 4 paise to settle at 86.72 against the US dollar on Monday amid massive outflow of foreign capital that also dragged down the domestic equity markets by more than 1 per cent.

However, a flat greenback against major currencies prevented a sharp fall in the domestic unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 86.58, up 10 paise from Friday's close of 86.68, but gave way during the session. It eventually settled at 86.72, falling 4 paise from the previous day's closing level.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said the rupee traded weak pressured by a strong dollar index and FII sell-off in secondary markets.

"With key levels being broken in the capital markets, the rupee continues to digest weakness due to sustained capital outflows. Going ahead, 86.50 remains a resistance level, while 86.85 acts as a major support zone," he said, adding, market participants will closely watch global risk sentiment and FII flows for further direction.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading flat at 106.61.

"The dollar has slid more than 3 per cent from its January peak on tariff issues leaving little appetite for traders to load up on fresh dollar holdings. Data on Friday showed business activity nearly stalled in February... as surveys showed business and consumers were increasingly rattled by the Trump administration policies," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.03 per cent to USD 74.45 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 856.65 points to settle at 74,454.41, while Nifty slumped 242.55 points to 22,553.35.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,286.70 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

The latest RBI data released on Friday showed India's forex reserves dropped USD 2.54 billion to USD 635.721 billion in the week ended February 14, snapping the three-week streak of increase. PTI TRB HVA