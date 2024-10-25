Rupee falls 1 paisa to settle at near all-time low against US dollar

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) The rupee edged lower by just 1 paisa to settle near all-time low at 84.08 against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by a firm American currency and relentless foreign fund outflows.

Besides, a weak trend in domestic equity markets also dented market sentiment, forex traders said.

Also, they said, higher US treasury yields, fear of slower interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and uncertain geopolitical scenario have prompted investors to move cautiously.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 84.07 against the greenback and traded in a tight range of 84.07 to 84.09 during the session.

The unit finally settled at 84.08 against the dollar, just 1 paisa lower from its previous closing level.

The local currency touched its lowest closing level of 84.10 against the dollar on October 11.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said the rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias on overall strength in the US dollar and sustained FII outflows.

"USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83.90 to Rs 84.30," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was higher by 0.01 per cent at 103.93.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 0.51 per cent to USD 74.76 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex tumbled 662.87 points, or 0.83 per cent, to settle at 79,402.29 points. The Nifty also dropped 218.60 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 24,180.80 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,036.75 crore, according to exchange data.

The latest data released by the Reserve Bank on Friday showed India's forex reserves dropped by USD 2.163 billion to USD 688.267 billion during the week ended October 18. PTI HVA BAL BAL