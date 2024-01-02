Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 83.32 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to 83.32 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid a muted trend in domestic equities and dollar demand from importers.

Advertisment

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and dollar demand from importers weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.28 and finally settled at 83.32 (provisional) against the dollar, down by 11 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated by 5 paise to 83.21 against the US dollar, in the first trading session of the year 2024.

Advertisment

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.11 per cent up at 101.44 on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 2.13 per cent to USD 78.68 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 379.46 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 71,892.48 points. The Nifty fell 76.10 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 21,665.80 points.

Advertisment

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 855.80 crore, according to exchange data.

The Indian rupee depreciated by 0.14 per cent on weak domestic markets and a positive US dollar. Surge in crude oil prices also weighed on rupee. US dollar rose on safe haven appeal amid geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on weak domestic equities and a rise in the US dollar. Surge in crude oil prices may also weigh on the domestic currency. However, any FII outflows may support rupee at lower levels," Choudhary added.

Advertisment

Choudhary further noted that traders may take cues from final manufacturing PMI and construction spending data from the US. "Traders may await manufacturing index data from India and ISM manufacturing PMI and JOLTS jobs data from the US tomorrow. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 83.10 to 83.70," he added.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, GST collections rose 10 per cent to about Rs 1.64 lakh crore in December compared to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in the same month a year ago.

During April-December 2023, gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection witnessed a robust 12 per cent growth, reaching Rs 14.97 lakh crore against Rs 13.40 lakh crore mopped up in the same period of the previous year, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.