Rupee falls by 9 paise to 82.17 on rebound in dollar, firm crude oil prices

Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Snapping its four-day winning run, the rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at 82.17 against the US dollar on Friday following a rebound in the American currency against global peers and firm crude prices.

Advertisment

However, strong buying in domestic equity markets restricted losses in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 81.97 against the US dollar. Later, it erased all the gains to settle at 82.17, down by 9 paise over the previous close. During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.92 and a low of 82.17. In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee had closed at 82.08 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, strengthened by 0.10 per cent to 99.56.

Advertisment

"Rupee after an initial high of 81.94 saw a sharp fall towards 82.21 as dollar index rallied from lows of 99.25 to 99.65 along with higher crude prices," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said.

"Rupee gained in the opening trades on the overnight decline in the US Dollar and fall in US treasury yields. Positive domestic equity markets also supported the domestic currency. However, rupee declined in the latter half of the day on a surge in crude oil prices, and profit booking at higher levels.

"The US Dollar fell to a fresh 15-month low and breached the 100 level as faster than expected slowdown in inflation bolstered expectations of just one more rate hike by the US Federal Reserve," Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

Advertisment

The deflation in the wholesale price continued for the third month in a row in June, with WPI contracting to a nearly eight-year low at (-) 4.12 per cent on account of falling prices of food products, fuel and basic metals, according to official data released on Friday.

India's exports contracted by 22 per cent, the steepest decline in the last three years, to USD 32.97 billion in June, on account of global demand slowdown, especially in the Western markets like the US and Europe.

According to the data of the commerce ministry, the trade deficit in June stood at USD 20.3 billion against USD 22.07 billion in the same month last year due to a fall in exports and imports.

Advertisment

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.04 per cent to USD 81.33 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 502.01 points or 0.77 per cent to hit a lifetime high of 66,060.90. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 150.75 points or 0.78 per cent to record 19,564.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,636.43 crore on a net basis. PTI BAL MR