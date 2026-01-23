Rupee hits all-time low against US dollar: Aaditya targets Centre, 'speechless' BJP

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday slammed the Union government over the rupee hitting a new low against the US dollar and said the BJP is speechless when it comes to giving an explanation on the issue.

The rupee dropped to a new low and is one of the worst performing currencies in the world now, Thackeray said.

"The Union Government of the BJP, and its members that once created national panic at Rs 40 against the dollar, doesn't even bother to explain to the citizens at 91.99 against the dollar. Or simply left speechless after their own dismal record at running the government," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA said.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 92 on Friday and recovered marginally to settle at 91.88 (provisional) against the US dollar, amid selling pressure from foreign funds and risk-off sentiment in global markets. PTI PR BNM